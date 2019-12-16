.

A Berry Royal Christmas is on BBC One at 8.30pm.

Mary Berry is joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate charities across the UK whose staff work throughout the festive season.

Sticks and Stones is on ITV at 9pm.

Three-part psychological thriller starring Ken Nwosu. The home and work life of an executive spirals out of control after he faints during a potentially lucrative presentation. Continues tomorrow night.

Responsible Child is on BBC 2 at 9pm.

This fact-based drama stars Billy Barratt as a boy on the cusp of adolescence, who is arrested along with his adult brother for the murder of his mother’s abusive partner.

Save Well, Spend Better is on Channel Four at 8pm.

Last in the financial advice series. The experts help two sets of parents who are reluctant to allow their grown-up children an overview of their finances.

World’s Strongest Man is on Channel 5 at 7pm.

James Richardson introduces highlights of the opening Giants Qualifying Tour event. Continues all week.

Football, Crystal Palace versus Brighton and Hove Albion is on Sky Sports Main Event at 7pm.

This evening’s Premier League match at Selhurst Park. Kick-off is at 8.