Gold Digger is on BBC One at 9pm.

Last episode of the drama. Julia struggles to decide whether to go through with the wedding.

Sticks and Stones is on ITV at 9pm.

Second episode of the thriller. Thomas tries to ingratiate himself with his boss, make a deal with an old friend, and impress his father-in-law all on the same night. Concludes tomorrow.

The Supervet at Christmas is on Channel Four at 8pm.

Festive edition of the documentary series following vet Noel Fitzpatrick as he treats former rescue dogs with medical issues.

The Brexit Storm Continues, Laura Kuenssberg’s Inside Story is on BBC Two at 9pm.

One-off documentary exploring the tumultuous events of recent months regarding the British government’s efforts to leave the European Union.

First Dates is on Channel Four at 10pm.

Tonight’s visitors include a charity shop manager who has already planned his wedding, and a hairdresser recovering from a string of broken relationships.

Football, Aston Villa versus Liverpool is on Sky Sports Football at 7.30pm.

Coverage of the EFL Cup quarter-final from Villa Park. Kick-off is at seven 45.