The Apprentice, The Final is on BBC One at 9pm.

The two finalists attempt to create a new brand for their company, and produce an accompanying TV advert. The Apprentice, You’re Hired follows.

Sticks and Stones is on ITV at 9pm.

Last episode of the thriller. Thomas finally tells his boss about the bullying he has been subjected to.

Football, Liverpool versus Monterrey is on BBC Two at 5.15pm.

Coverage of the World Club Cup semi-final from the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Kick-off is at five 30.

The Baby Has Landed is on BBC Two at 9pm.

The families emerge from the first few weeks with their new babies, and realise that they need to re-evaluate their priorities.

Food Unwrapped, Cracking Christmas Guide is on Channel Four at 8pm.

Festive edition of the series featuring tips on preparing Christmas dinner, including novel ways of cooking turkey.

My Grandparents’ War is on Channel Four at 9pm.

Actress Carey Mulligan researches the World War Two role of her grandfather, who fought the Japanese during the concluding months of the conflict.