The Big Soap Quiz, Coronation Street versus Emmerdale is on ITV at 9pm.

Coronation Street’s Jack Shepherd and Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock captain two quiz teams made up of their fellow cast members.

The Cure is on Channel Four at 9pm.

One-off drama based on the true story of Julie Bailey, a woman who exposed one of the worst hospital care scandals in the history of the NHS.

Holby City is on BBC One at 8pm.

Kian takes matters into his own hands when Bea requires emergency surgery.

Heston’s Marvellous Menu, Back to the Noughties is on BBC 2 at 9pm.

Food critic Giles Coren challenges chef Heston Blumenthal to recreate his 2001 Fat Duck restaurant tasting menu.

I’ll Get This is on BBC 2 at 10pm.

Festive edition of the series, which features Shirley Ballas, Joel Dommett, Maura Higgins, Gregg Wallace and Les Dennis.

Freddie Mercury, A Christmas Story is on Channel 5 at 9pm.

One-off documentary in which friends and loved ones of the singer reflect on his life and career.