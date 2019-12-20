.

.

Ball and Boe, A Very Merry Christmas is on ITV at 9.30pm.

One-off special in which singers Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform festive songs, alongside guests Shirley Bassey, Luke Evans and Gregory Porter.

Have I Got News for You is on BBC One at 9pm.

Guest host Charlie Brooker welcomes panellists broadcaster Emma Barnett and comedian Phil Wang.

A Merry Tudor Christmas with Lucy Worsley is on BBC One at 9pm.

The historian recreates festive traditions dating from the reign of Henry the eighth.

Coronation Street at Christmas is on ITV at 8.30pm.

A look back the some of the Weatherfield stories that have entertained the nation over the festive season.

Celebrity Flirty Dancing for Stand Up to Cancer is on Channel Four at 8pm.

Special edition of the series in which Ashley Banjo plays Cupid to Loose Women presenter Coleen Nolan and Made in Chelsea regular Miles Nazaire.