A Christmas Carol is on BBC One at 9pm.

Guy Pearce stars as Victorian miser Ebenezer Scrooge, in this three-part adaptation of the Charles Dickens tale. Continues tomorrow night.

His Dark Materials is on BBC One at 8pm.

In this final episode, Lyra learns more about Asriel’s rebellion, as Magisterium forces approach.

Dancing on Ice at Christmas is on ITV at 7pm.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby reveal the competitors for next year’s ice-skating challenge.

Gordon, Gino and Fred Christmas Road Trip, Three Unwise Men is on ITV at 9pm.

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix experience the culture and cuisine of Morocco.

Hugh Grant, A Life on Screen is on BBC 2 at 9pm.

The Bafta-winning actor discusses his career.

Football, Watford versus Manchester United is on Sky Sports Main Event at 1pm.

Coverage of the Premier League match from Vicarage Road. Kick-off is at 2. Spurs versus Chelsea follows at four.