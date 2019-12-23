.

.

A Christmas Carol is on BBC One at 9.05pm.

Second part of the Dickens adaptation. Scrooge is taken on a journey through his darkest memories by the Spirit of Christmas Past. Concludes tomorrow.

The Goes Wrong Show is on BBC One at 7.30pm

Comedy series following the overly ambitious productions of an inept drama society, which begins with a disastrous Christmas-themed play.

Still Open All Hours, Christmas Special is on BBC One at 8.30pm.

Granville attempts to put the magic back into the festive season.

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special is on Channel Four at 9pm.

Sean Lock and Bob Mortimer take on Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont. Adam Buxton and Joe Wilkinson are in dictionary corner.

What We Were Watching, Christmas 1979 is on BBC Four at 8pm.

Grace Dent recalls the most watched TV shows of the festive period 40 years ago.