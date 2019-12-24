.

.

Take Off with Bradley and Holly is on BBC One at 8pm.

Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby host this festive family entertainment show, in which members of the audience get the chance to win a holiday in Lapland.

A Christmas Carol is on BBC One at 9pm.

Conclusion of the Dickens adaptation. Scrooge is confronted by the ultimate cost of his misdeeds.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea is on Channel Four at 7.30pm.

An animated version of Judith Kerr’s children’s tale, in which a tiger eats and drinks a young girl and her mother out of house and home.

Not Going Out Christmas Special is on BBC One at 10pm.

Lee and Lucy suffer embark upon a last-minute Christmas Eve mission.

Martin’s Close is on BBC4 at 10pm.

Ex-Doctor Who Peter Capaldi stars in this adaptation of the vintage ghost story by M R James.

Don’t forget, all children must go to bed early tonight to give Father Christmas plenty of time to deliver the presents.