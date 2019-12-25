.

.

It’s Christmas day, so there’s lots of great TV shows to watch.

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special is on BBC One at 8.30pm.

The comedy returns after a nine-year break. The Shipman family travel to Wales to spend Christmas with the Wests.

Finding Dory is on BBC One at 3.10pm.

Animated film sequel. Clown Fish Nemo and Marlin set off to help forgetful fish Dory locate her parents.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special is on BBC One at 4.40pm.

Gemma Atkinson, Debbie McGee and Joe Sugg are among the stars from past series returning to the dance floor.

Call the Midwife is on BBC One at 7pm.

Mother Mildred battles bad weather and challenging terrain as she tries to set up a branch house in the Outer Hebrides.

Dolly Parton, Here I Am is on BBC 2 at 8.30pm.

One-off documentary profiling the American singer, followed at 10 by Dolly’s 2014 Glastonbury performance.

The Great Christmas Bake Off is on Channel 4 at 7.10pm.

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig co-host the first of two seasonal baking contests, which begins with contestants from past series taking part.