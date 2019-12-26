.

.

Mimi and the Mountain Dragon is on BBC One at 3.20pm.

A brave young girl finds a baby dragon in this animated adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s children’s book.

Worzel Gummidge is on BBC One at 6.20pm.

Two-part family drama starring Mackenzie Crook. Two children encounter a scarecrow that comes to life. Concludes tomorrow.

Paddington 2 is on BBC One at 7.20pm

Film comedy sequel. The well-meaning bear’s search for a birthday present for his aunt leads to him being framed as a thief. Paddington, The Man Behind the Bear, can be seen on BBC two at nine.

Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2019 is on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Comedian Jimmy Carr hosts this end-of-year celebrity quiz.

Royal Institution Christmas Lectures is on BBC Four at 8pm.

A three-part series in which Dr Hannah Fry reveals how numbers govern everyday life. Continues tomorrow.

Football, Premier League Amazon Prime Video from 11.30am

Online broadcaster Amazon Prime will be showing all of the Boxing Day top-flight fixtures, beginning with Spurs versus Brighton.