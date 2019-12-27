.

.

A Question of Sport at 50 is on BBC One at 8.30pm

A celebration of the sports-based quiz which was first broadcast in January 1970. A Question of Sport, 50 Not Out can be seen next Friday on BBC One.

The Limehouse Golem is on BBC 2 at 9.30pm.

This Victorian-era film thriller stars Bill Nighy, as a Scotland Yard inspector who uncovers a far-reaching conspiracy while investigating a series of murders.

Richard Osman’s World Cup of the Decade is on Channel 4 at 9pm.

The host is joined by celebrity guests to celebrate the past 10 years across various pop-culture categories.

The World’s Most Expensive Christmas Cruise Ship is on Channel 5 at 8pm.

A behind-the-scenes glimpse at life on board the world’s most luxurious cruise ship, the Seven Seas Explorer, as its crew prepare for Christmas.