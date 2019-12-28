.

.

The Hit List Celebrity Special is on BBC One at 7.45pm.

Susan Calman, John Barnes, Chris Kamara and Scott Mills are among those taking part.

Casualty is on BBC One at 9.20pm.

Dylan finds it difficult to keep control of the department, and Rash suffers an emotional rollercoaster of a day.

Mystify, Michael Hutchence is on BBC 2 at 9.20pm

A profile of the Australian singer of rock band INXS, who died in November 1997.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 is on ITV at 8.30pm.

Film fantasy sequel starring Chris Pratt. A gang of intergalactic outlaws try to unravel a mystery surrounding one of the group’s father.

Wisting is on BBC4 at 9pm.

An FBI agent, played by Carrie Anne-Moss, flies to Norway to hunt for a serial killer in this Norwegian crime drama.

Football, Brighton and Hove Albion versus Bournemouth is on Sky Sports Main Event at 12noon.

Coverage of the Premier League match from the Amex Stadium, kick-off 12.30pm. Norwich versus Spurs follows at 5.