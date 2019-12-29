.

The Trial of Christine Keeler is on BBC One at 9pm.

The start of a six-part drama about the Profumo political scandal of the early nineteen sixties. Continues tomorrow.

Top Gear Nepal Special is on BBC Two at 9pm.

Paddy McGuinness, Andrew Flintoff and Chris Harris embark on a five-day trek from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang.

The Repair Shop at Christmas is on BBC One at 7pm.

The team get to work on a Chopper bike, a threadbare teddy bear, and a broken-down clockwork train set.

Antiques Roadshow, What Happened Next is on BBC One at 8pm.

Fiona Bruce looks back at memorable items featured on the show.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties is on Film Four at 11.45pm.

Sci-fi comedy film, starring Elle Fanning. An alien that is touring the galaxy meets two young inhabitants of nineteen seventies Croydon.

Football, Arsenal versus Chelsea is on Sky Sports Premiere League at 1pm.

Coverage of Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is at two. Liverpool versus Wolves follows at four.