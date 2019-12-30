.

Snow Animals is on BBC One at 7pm.

Animal biologist Liz Bonin investigates the remarkable strategies that wildlife use to survive in the winter.

The Trial of Christine Keeler is on BBC One at 9pm.

Second episode of the fact-based drama. A shooting incident leads to press attention for Christine, who is tempted to sell her story.

Alan Carr’s Celebrity Re-Play 2019 is on ITV at 9pm.

The comedian is joined by six famous faces to look back at memorable moments of the year.

Christmas Sales, Supershoppers Special is on Channel Four at 8pm.

Sabrina Grant and Helen Skelton offer advice on how to get the best deals in seasonal sales.

Most Scenic Railway Journey, Minute By Minute is on Channel 5 at 8pm.

A real-time journey aboard the Jacobite Steam Locomotive along Scotland’s scenic West Highland route, from the foot of Ben Nevis to the port of Mallaig.