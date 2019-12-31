.

Dame Edna Rules the Waves is on BBC One at 9.05pm

Barry Humphries’ comic alter ego hosts a star-studded New Year special filmed in front of a studio audience. Viewers in Scotland can see Celebrity Mastermind and coverage of Hogmanay.

The Graham Norton Show, New Year’s Eve Show is on BBC One at 10.20pm.

The host is joined by Hollywood star Tom Hanks, actor Stephen Graham, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, and singer Melanie C.

The Last Leg of the Year is on Channel Four at 9pm.

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker present a two-hour New Year’s special, taking a look back at the highs and lows of 2019.

Jane and Friends, New Year’s Eve Special is on Channel Five at pm.

The singer is joined by Tony Christie, the Lighthouse Family, Heather Small and Chesney Hawkes for a New Year’s edition of her musical show.