Dracula is on BBC One at 9pm.

A three-part period horror based on Bram Stoker’s novel. An English lawyer travels to Transylvania, and soon finds himself trapped in a terrifying castle. Continues tomorrow.

Miranda, My Such Fun Celebration is on BBC One at 5.45pm.

The cast of the award-winning comedy reunites at the London Palladium.

Doctor Who is on BBC One at 6.55pm.

Return of the fantasy drama starring Jodie Whittaker. The time traveller is enlisted by MI6 when Earth comes under attack from alien forces.

Bancroft is on ITV at 9pm.

Return of the crime drama starring Sarah Parish. A murder brings with it an unexpected reunion for detective Bancroft. Continues tomorrow.

The Great Festive Bake Off is on Channel Four at 7.40pm.

Cast members of the comedy Derry Girls try to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Football, Brighton and Hove Albion versus Chelsea is on BT Sport 1 at 12noon.

The first of four Premier League matches today comes from the Amex Stadium. Kick-off is at 12 30. Southampton versus Spurs can be seen at two 30, Manchester City face Everton at 5 15, and Arsenal play Manchester United at 7 45.