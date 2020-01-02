.

Best Home Cook is on BBC One at 8pm.

Return of the culinary challenge series hosted by Claudia Winkleman, in which Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and Angela Hartnett judge ten home cooks.

Dracula is on BBC One at 9pm.

Second part of this Bram Stoker adaptation. The crew of a Russian ship try to stop Count Dracula before he can reach Whitby. Concludes tomorrow.

Bancroft is on ITV at 9pm.

Second episode of the crime drama. As the evidence begins to build, Harper and the team are met with conflicting accounts, while Bancroft is taunted by one of the suspects. Concludes tomorrow.

Last Minute Holiday Secrets Unpacked is on Channel Four at 8pm.

One-off special in which Scarlett Douglas offers advice about booking holidays.

Big Fat Quiz of the Decade is on Channel Four at 9pm.

Jimmy Carr presents this special edition of the quiz looking back over the past 10 years.

Football, Liverpool versus Sheffield United is on BT Sport One at 7pm.

Coverage of the Premier League match at Anfield, kick-off is at 8.