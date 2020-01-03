.

Dracula is on BBC One at 9pm.

Concluding episode of the horror. Having arrived in England, the Count sets his sights on a popular young woman.

Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast is on Channel Four at 8pm.

Food writer Mary Berry joins Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty in their Southend Pier cafe.

Bancroft is on ITV at 9pm.

Last episode of the crime drama. Bancroft is determined to bring the murderer to justice.

Gogglebox Festive Special is on Channel Four at 9pm.

The households sit down to watch this year’s festive TV shows.

Secret Scotland with Susan Calman is on Channel Five at 8pm.

In the return of the travel series, the comedian explores the wilds of the Cairngorms.

James May, Our Man in Japan is available on Amazon Prime Video from today.

James May embarks on an epic journey across Japan, starting on the icy island of Hokkaido. All six episodes are available to watch today.

Cricket, South Africa versus England is on Sky Sports Main Event at 7.30am.

Coverage of the first day of the Second Test at Newlands in Cape Town.