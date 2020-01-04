.

.

The Greatest Dancer is on BBC One at 7pm.

Return of the dancing contest hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, in which hopefuls compete for the chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Voice is on ITV at 8.30pm.

Return of the chair-spinning singing contest hosted by Emma Willis.

Casualty is on BBC One at 9.05pm.

Dylan struggles to cope with the top job, just as Connie makes her return.

The Masked Singer is on ITV at 7pm.

Singing contest hosted by Joel Dommett in which a celebrity panel, and a studio audience, must guess the famous faces performing in disguise. Continues tomorrow.

Clive James, Postcard from Sydney is on BBC Two at 8.15pm.

The first of three programmes shown to celebrate the life of the Australian broadcaster, who died last year.

Football, Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Manchester United is on BT Sport 1 at 5pm.

Coverage of the FA Cup third-round match from Molineux. Kick-off is at five 31.