Doctor Who is on BBC One at 7pm.

The Doctor and her companions must defeat a terrifying plan to destroy humanity.

Call the Midwife is on BBC One at 8pm.

In the return of the 1960s-set drama, Fred finds an abandoned baby, and Sister Julienne receives news of a threat to Nonnatus House.

The Trial of Christine Keeler is on BBC One at 9pm.

Third episode of the fact-based drama. Stephen Ward reports the theft of some private photographs, while persistent rumours force John Profume-oh into more denials.

Dancing on Ice is on ITV at 6pm.

Return of the celebrity skating challenge. Caprice, Trisha Goddard, Joe Swash, and Michael Barrymore are among those taking part.

SAS, Who Dares Wins is on Channel Four at 9pm.

Return of the challenge series in which 25 men and women face an intense military-style training course led by Ant Middleton.

Football, Middlesbrough versus Tottenham Hotspur is on BT Sport One at 1.30pm.

Coverage of the FA Cup third-round match at the Riverside Stadium, kick-off two oh 1. Gillingham versus West Ham follows at six.