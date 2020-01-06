.

.

Midsomer Murders is on ITV at 8pm.

Barnaby sets out to catch a murderer who has a penchant for local brides.

Football, Arsenal versus Leeds United is on BBC One at 7.30pm.

Tonight’s FA Cup third-round match from the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is at seven 56.

Father Brown is on BBC One at 2.15pm.

Return of the fifties-set mystery drama starring Mark Williams. A saboteur strikes at the Three Counties choir competition.

The Choir, Aylesbury Prison is on BBC Two at 9pm.

Two-part singing challenge in which Gareth Malone forms a choir from a group of young offenders. Concludes tomorrow.

24 Hours in Police Custody is on Channel Four at 9pm.

This two-part special follows a police investigation into the discovery of a body in a Cambridgeshire park. Concludes tomorrow.

Celebrity Coach Trip is on E4 at 7.30pm.

Brendan Sheerin welcomes more famous faces onto the bus, including Antony Costa and Simon Webbe from boy band Blue.