Silent Witness is on BBC One at 9pm.

Return of the crime drama starring Emilia Fox. Nikki is called to the site of a plane crash in which a former US ambassador has been killed. Continues tomorrow.

The National Television Awards Celebrates 25 Years is on ITV at 9pm.

Julie Walters narrates this look back at the long-running awards show.

Better Things is on BBC Two at 10pm.

Return of the US comedy series starring Pamela Adlon. Sam helps Max settle in to college life in Chicago.

The Martin Lewis Money Show is on ITV at 8pm.

The presenter provides his annual financial health check for the nation, in the wake of an expensive Christmas.

The Enemy Within is on Five USA at 9pm.

This crime drama stars Jennifer Carpenter as a former CIA agent who is released from prison to help track down a terrorist.

Football, Manchester United versus Manchester City is on Sky Sports Main Event at 7.30pm.

Coverage of tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final, first-leg match at Old Trafford. Kick-off is at 8.