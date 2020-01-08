.

.

White House Farm is on ITV at 8pm.

A six-part fact-based drama focusing on the murder of five members of the Bamber family in an Essex farmhouse in 1985.

Bradley Walsh and Son, Breaking Dad is on ITV at 8pm.

Return of the travel series in which Bradley, and son Barney, embark on a US road trip.

Eating with My Ex, Celebrity Special is on BBC One at 10.35pm.

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and Joanne Chiminodes, and Towie’s Diags and Fran Parman, field awkward questions about their failed relationships.

Meat the Family is on Channel Four at 9pm.

This new three-part series in which four families challenge their meat-eating habits by caring for farm animals in their homes.

The Great Pottery Throw Down is on More Four at 9pm.

Melanie Sykes hosts as twelve amateur potters compete against one another.

Football, Leicester City versus Aston Villa is on Sky Sports Main Event at 7.30pm.

Coverage of tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final, first-leg match at the King Power Stadium. Kick-off is at eight.