Death in Paradise is on BBC One at 9pm.

Return of the detective drama starring Ardal O’Hanlon. The New Year’s Eve celebrations are cut short when a woman is found stabbed.

Baby Chimp Rescue is on BBC Two at 8pm.

A three-part series following life in a home for orphaned chimpanzees run by wildlife vet Jimmy Desmond and his wife.

Welcome to HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp is on ITV at 9pm.

Two-part documentary in which the actor goes inside the maximum-security jail in London, which has housed some of the country’s most infamous prisoners.

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is on Channel Four at 9pm.

Return of the comedy word game hosted by Jimmy Carr. Sean Lock and Harry Hill compete against Jon Richardson and Rose Matafeo.

Naked Attraction is on Channel Four at 10pm.

In the return of the dating series, a 30-year-old woman from Brighton appears on the show for the third time.

Millionaire Age Gap Love is on Channel 5 at 10pm.

A two-part documentary examining the popularity of age-gap relationships among the super-rich, meeting six couples who are decades apart in age. Concludes next week.