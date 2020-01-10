.

.

Grantchester is on ITV at 9pm.

Return of the 1950s-set detective drama starring Robson Green. Will and Geordie investigate after a student from an all-female college is found dead.

Deadwater Fell is on Channel Four at 9pm.

Four-part crime drama starring David Tennant. A fire in the home of a respected GP and his primary-school teacher wife devastates a small Scottish community.

King Gary is on BBC One at 9.30pm.

This six-part comedy, which stars Tom Davis, follows a working-class couple who are desperate to gain social acceptance in middle-class suburbia.

Monty Don’s American Gardens is on BBC Two at 8pm.

The gardener explores different gardens in the US beginning in New York, where he learns about the history of Central Park.

Billy Connolly, Life, Death and Laughter is on BBC Two at 9.30pm.

The veteran comedian discusses his life at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow.

Chris Packham, Forever Punk is on BBC Four at 9.30pm.

The Springwatch host reveals his a love of punk music profoundly affected his life.

Football, Sheffield United versus West Ham United is on Sky Sports Main Event at 7pm.

Coverage of the Premier League match from Bramall Lane. Kick-off is at 8.