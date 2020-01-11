.

The Greatest Dancer is on BBC One at 7pm.

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo host the second round of auditions.

Casualty is on BBC One at 8.55pm.

Jacob tries to prevent violence erupting when members of opposing street gangs are admitted to the hospital.

The Masked Singer is on ITV at 7pm.

Five celebrity singers take to the stage in disguise, while Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong attempt to guess who they are.

Bone Detectives, Britain’s Buried Secrets is on Channel Four at 8pm.

Series in which Tori Herridge and a team of scientists try to piece together the lives behind discovered bones, beginning with Bronze Age remains found in Kent.

Alien, Covenant is on Channel Four at 9pm.

This sci-fi film thriller is a sequel to Prometheus, and stars Michael Fassbender. A spaceship crew is sent to populate an alien planet, but their mission is diverted by a mysterious signal.

Football, Tottenham Hotspur versus Liverpool is on Sky Sports Main Event at 5pm.

Coverage of the Premier League match from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kick-off is at 5 thirty.