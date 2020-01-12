.

Countryfile is on BBC One at 6.10pm.

The team visits Ballycastle in County Antrim.

Vera is on ITV at 8pm.

Return of the detective drama starring Brenda Blethyn. DCI Stanhope investigates after the body of a entrepreneur is found by bailiffs attempting to repossess his house.

Doctor Who is on BBC One at 7.10pm.

The Doctor and her chums discover that the luxury resort where they are having a break is hiding a number of deadly secrets.

Call the Midwife is on BBC One at 8pm.

Dr Turner puzzles over some mysterious symptoms, and a pregnant woman is caught stealing milk.

The Trial of Christine Keeler is on BBC One at 9pm.

Christine forges a new career, while Steven Ward finds his lifestyle under scrutiny.

The Speedshop is on BBC Two at 8pm.

This new series follows the work of custom-bike builder Titch Cormack as he converts battered vehicles into bespoke machines.

Love Island is on ITV 2 at 9pm.

A group of single people head to a villa in Cape Town in the return of the relationship-based reality contest.

Football, Bournemouth versus Watford is on Sky Sports Main Event at 2pm.

The Premier League match from the Vitality Stadium. Kick-off is at two. Aston Villa against Manchester City follows at four.