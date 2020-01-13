.

.

Silent Witness is on BBC One at 9pm.

When the body of a missing teenager is found, an ambitious detective is determined to prove the guilt of her main suspect. This two-part story concludes on Wednesday.

Cold Feet is on ITV at 9pm.

Return of the comedy drama series. Adam’s relationship with Karen continues to affect the group of old friends.

Catching a Killer, A Diary from the Grave is on Channel Four at 9pm.

This feature-length documentary follows the investigation into the death of a former teacher in 2015, which at first was not thought to be suspicious by police.

The Motorway is on Channel 5 at 9pm.

A new four-part documentary series following emergency patrol teams on the M One.

Superstore is on ITV Two at 8.30pm.

Return of the US comedy starring America Ferrera. The staff fear for their jobs when a robot co-worker arrives.