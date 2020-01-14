.

Football, Tottenham Hotspur versus Middlesbrough is on BBC One at 8pm.

Coverage of tonight’s FA Cup third-round replay from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kick-off is at 8 oh five.

Midsomer Murders is on ITV at 8pm.

Barnaby must face up to his fears after a circus comes to town, bringing with it a series of sinister clown sightings.

24 Hours in A and E is on Channel Four at 9pm.

Return of the series following life at St George’s Hospital in London. Tonight, a youngster is airlifted in after he is struck by a motorcycle.

How to Steal Pigs and Influence People is on Channel Four at 10pm.

Documentary following a community of established vegan influencers, some of whom are embarking on an escalating series of daring farmyard heists.

Dogs Behaving Very Badly is on Channel 5 at 8pm.

Graeme Hall treats a dog that has become aggressive towards other dogs after being attacked.

Ben Fogle, New Lyves in the Wild Siberia is on Channel 5 at 9pm.

Ben meets a scientist in Siberia who is trying to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction.