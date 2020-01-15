.

Good Omens is on BBC Two at 9pm.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen star in this six-part dramatisation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s book, about an angel and a demon trying to prevent the end of the world.

Silent Witness is on BBC One at 9pm.

While investigating the murder of a missing teenager, Nikki and the team are pressured by the police, who are keen to secure a timely conviction.

White House Farm is on ITV at 9pm.

Second episode of the fact-based drama. Further investigations leave the police with an inconclusive picture of what really happened at the farm.

When Rich Kids Go Homeless is on Channel 5 at 10pm.

A new six-part documentary series in which six privileged young people live on the streets of London for three nights.

Grace and Frankie is available on Netflix from today.

The complete sixth series of the US comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Grace struggles with her marriage, while Frankie is reunited with Jacob.