Best Home Cook is on BBC One at 8pm.

Mary Berry asks the cooks to produce their ultimate Sunday brunch.

Death in Paradise is on BBC One at 9pm.

When an artist is found dead in suspicious circumstances, it seems that a drink could hold the answer to the mystery.

Addicted to Painkillers? Britain’s Opioid Crisis is on BBC Two at 9pm.

Documentary in which Dr Michael Mosley investigates the UK’s use of prescription painkillers, meeting patients who are struggling with addiction.

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is on Channel Four at 9pm.

Guests Joe Wilkinson and Kiri Pritchard-McLean join captains Sean Lock and Jon Richardson.

Baby Chimp Rescue is on BBC Two at 8pm.

Second edition of the series. The orphan chimps learn to master tools so they can forage for food themselves.

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility is on ITV2 at 10.05pm.

In the return of the comedy game, Stacey Solomon captains three friends as they play against Katherine Ryan, Roman Kemp, Judi Love and Ade Adepitan.

Cricket, South Africa versus England is on Sky Sports Main Event at 7.30am.

Coverage of the opening day of the third Test held at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.