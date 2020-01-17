.

Grantchester is on ITV at 9pm.

After Will and Leonard witness a deadly hit-and-run, Geordie traces the car to a pair of reclusive brothers.

Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast is on Channel Four at 8pm.

Actor and comedian Rob Beckett joins the duo in their cafe on Southend Pier.

Deadwater Fell is on Channel Four at 9pm.

Second episode of the drama. The residents of Kirkdarroch come out in force for the funerals, while Jess meets an old friend of Kate.

The Goes Wrong Show is on BBC One at 8.30pm.

The inept actors of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society stage a 1960s-set horror.

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One at 10.35pm.

Hollywood stars Jamie Foxx and Michael B Jordan discuss legal drama Just Mercy, while Patrick Stewart reflects on forthcoming Netflix drama, Star Trek Picard.

Stewart Copeland’s Adventures in Music is on BBC Four at 9.30pm.

A three-part series in which the ex-Police drummer explores the power of music, beginning with its ability to bring people together.