The Greatest Dancer is on BBC One at 6.30pm.

The third week of auditions takes place.

Casualty is on BBC One at 9.20pm.

Faith brings her young son to the ED after he falls from his sister’s bunk bed, while Charlie tries to calm a distressed Duffy.

Assassin’s Creed is on Channel Four at 9pm.

This action adventure film stars Michael Fassbender, as a convict who is transported into the body of his 15th-century ancestor.

Bone Detectives, Britain’s Buried Secrets is on Channel Four at 8pm.

A team of scientists attempt to piece together the story behind remains found beneath a shopping arcade in Leeds.

Football, Watford versus Tottenham Hotspur is on BT Sport 1 at 12noon.

The Premier League match from Vicarage Road. Kick-off is at 12 30. Newcastle against Chelsea follows on Sky Sports Main Event at five.