.

.

Doctor Who is on BBC One at 7.10pm.

The Time Lord arrives at Niagara Falls in 1903, where someone is sabotaging the work of maverick inventor Nikola Tesla.

Call the Midwife is on BBC One at 8pm.

Lucille becomes trapped inside a lift with a mother-to-be, while Shelagh organizes a charity fashion show.

Vera is on ITV at 8.10pm.

The detective is called in after a body is washed up near a North Northumberland salmon farm.

The Trial of Christine Keeler is on BBC One at 9pm.

In the penultimate episode, Stephen Ward’s trial begins at the Old Bailey, and Christine is terrified that her lie will be revealed.

Ibiza Weekender is on ITV Two at 10.05pm.

Return of the reality series that follows revellers and reps on the holiday island.

Football, Liverpool versus Manchester United is on Sky Sports Main Event at 4pm.

Coverage of the Premier League match at Anfield. Kick-off four 30.