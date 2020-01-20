.

Cold Feet is on ITV at 9pm.

Adam and Karen’s new living arrangements cause chaos for the family.

Silent Witness is on BBC One at 9pm.

When the body of a woman is found on railway tracks in London, the post-mortem stirs up memories from Nikki’s childhood. Continues tomorrow.

Emmerdale is on ITV at 7pm.

The first episode of a dramatic week-long storyline focusing on the fate of Graham.

Nine Nine Nine, What’s Your Emergency? is on Channel Four at 9pm.

Return of the documentary series. This edition focuses anti-social behaviour taking place on British high streets.

Diamond Dealers and Cockney Geezers is on Channel Four at 10pm.

One-off documentary going behind the scenes at Trotters Jewellers in Bethnal Green, east London.

Home Again is on Film Four at 9pm.

Romantic film comedy starring Reese Witherspoon. After separating from her husband, a woman and her daughters move back to her childhood home in LA.