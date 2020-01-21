.

Chris Packham, 7.7 Billion People and Counting is on BBC One at 9pm.

One-off documentary in which the naturalist investigates the impact of a growing human population on the world’s resources.

Midsomer Murders is on ITV at 8pm.

A touring dance extravaganza comes to Midsomer, bringing with them a murder. Former Strictly Come Dancing stars Faye Tozer, Danny Mac and Tom Chambers are among the cast.

Crazy Delicious is on Channel Four at 8pm.

A new culinary challenge, hosted by Jayde Adams, in which inventive cooks attempt to come up with original takes on classic meals.

Losing It, Our Mental Health Emergency is on Channel Four at 10pm.

This four-part series follows NHS staff in Nottinghamshire as they deal with mental-health cases.

David Jason’s Great British Inventions is on More Four at 9pm.

In this new four-part series the actor examines British innovations in engineering, beginning with transportation.

Football, Chelsea versus Arsenal is on BT Sport One at 7.30pm

The Premier League match held at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is at 8 15. Sheffield United against Manchester City can be seen on BT Sport 2.