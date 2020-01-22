.

.

Easy Ways to Live Well is on BBC One at 8pm.

A new advice series, in which hosts Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Steph McGovern suggest easy ways people can dramatically improve people’s wellbeing.

White House Farm is on ITV at 9pm.

Following a vital discovery, DC Jones feels closer to shoring up his suspicions regarding Jeremy.

Spy in the Wild is on BBC One at 9pm.

Return of the documentary series in which camouflaged spy cameras are placed undercover in the animal world. Tonight’s edition feratures a family of gorillas.

Good Omens is on BBC Two at 9pm.

Second episode of the fantasy drama. Having followed the wrong boy for years, Aziraphale and Crowley try to locate the whereabouts of the real Antichrist.

Stacey Dooley Investigates, The Whale Hunters is available on BBC Three online from today.

The host joins a week-long commercial whaling trip around the Arctic Circle.

Football, Leicester City versus West Ham United is on BT Sport 2 at 7.30pm.

Tonight’s Premier League match at the King Power Stadium. Kick-off is at 7 30. Manchester United against Burnley can be seen on BT Sport One.