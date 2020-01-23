.

Death in Paradise is on BBC One at 9pm.

Jack suspects foul play after a cyclist is found dead halfway through a race.

Inside the Crown, Secrets of the Royals is on ITV at 9pm.

This new four-part series tells the inside story of the Royal Family, beginning with a look at the conflict between love and duty that faces the Royals.

Best Home Cook is on BBC One at 8pm.

Mary Berry asks the hopefuls to bake the ultimate children’s birthday cake, in just three hours.

Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls is on BBC One at 9pm.

A new three-part documentary in which the former MP discovers how the divisions exposed by Brexit are reflected across Europe.

Save Money, Lose Weight is on ITV at 8.30pm.

Return of the advice series hosted by Sian Williams and doctor Ranj Singh. This edition examines how to continue drinking alcohol without ruining a diet.

Football, Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Liverpool is on BT Sport One at 7.30pm.

Coverage of tonight’s Premier League match from Molineux. Kick-off is at 8.