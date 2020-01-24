.

.

Grantchester is on ITV at 9pm.

Will and Ellie’s trip to the cinema is disrupted by a sudden scream from the projection booth.

Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast is on Channel Four at 8pm.

Former Spice Girl Mel B joins the duo to helps prepare a Caribbean curry chicken.

Deadwater Fell is on Channel Four at 9pm.

Penultimate episode of the drama. Armed with new evidence, the case looks cut and dried, until a fresh revelation raises new doubts

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One at 10.35pm.

The host is joined by Robert Downey Jr and Emma Thompson, the stars of the big-screen fantasy adventure Dolittle.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is available on Neflix from today.

The teenage witch, played by Kiernan Shipka, is determined to free her boyfriend from the evil grip of Madame Satan. Eight episodes from the second series are available today.

Cricket, South Africa versus England is on Sky Sports Main Event at 7.30am.

Coverage of the opening day of the fourth Test from Johannesburg.