Football, Brentford versus Leicester City is on BBC One at 12.15pm.

The FA Cup fourth-round match from Griffin Park. Kick-off is at 12 45. Hull City versus Chelsea can be seen on BT Sport One at five.

The Greatest Dancer is on BBC One at 6.30pm.

The fourth and final week of auditions sees the dance captains fighting to take their acts through to the next stage.

Casualty is on BBC One at 9.20pm.

Archie feels frustrated by Connie, while Charlie questions his decision to put Duffy in a care home.

Great American Railroad Journeys is on BBC 2 at 8pm.

Michael Portillo begins a journey across Alaska, where he feeds a sea-otter pup and experiences parachute training with the US Arctic Warriors.

Bone Detectives, Britain’s Buried Secrets is on Channel Four at 8pm.

A team of scientists examine the remains of more than 100 young men found on the site of a proposed car park in Hampshire.

Shrill is available on BBC Online from today.

The second series of the comedy starring Aidy Bryant. Annie must deal with the consequences of quitting her job. All eight episodes available to watch today.