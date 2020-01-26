.

Top Gear is on BBC One at 8pm.

Return of the motoring magazine. The team takes a road trip in second-hand convertibles, while Freddie Flint-off goes bungee jumping in an old Rover.

Win the Wilderness, Alaska is on BBC 2 at 9pm.

Six couples are challenged to prove their survival skills in Alaska’s harsh wilderness, beginning with what to do if they encounter a bear.

Call the Midwife is on BBC One at 8pm.

Sister Julienne volunteers to put up four trainee doctors at Nonnatus House.

Football, Manchester City versus Fulham is on BBC One at 12.45pm.

The first of two FA Cup fourth-round ties this afternoon comes from the Etihad Stadium. Kick-off is at 1pm. Shrewsbury Town versus Liverpool follows at 4.30pm.

Doctor Who is on BBC One at 7.10pm.

Trigger-happy space police, the Judoon, set their sights on modern-day Gloucester.

Vera is on ITV at 8pm.

Stanhope investigates after the body of a cleaner is discovered close to his flat in Newcastle.

Man Like Mobeen is available on BBC Three online from today.

Third series of the comedy drama starring Guz Khan. Mobeen tries to resist being dragged back into a world of crime. All five episodes available today.