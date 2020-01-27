.

The Windermere Children is on BBC Two at 9pm.

This one-off fact-based drama, set in August 1945, tells the story of child survivors of the Holocaust who were sent to the Lake District to begin new lives.

Cold Feet is on ITV at 9pm.

Karen and Jenny’s weekend away is hijacked by their mothers, while Pete’s efforts to reunite Adam and David ends in disaster.

Silent Witness is on BBC One at 9pm.

The Lyell team investigate a suspicious death from 20 years previously after a skeleton is found. Continues tomorrow.

Nine Nine Nine, What’s Your Emergency? is on Channel Four at 9pm.

Tonight’s edition focuses on the importance of father-son relationships.

Celebrity Come Dine with Me is on E4 at 7.30pm.

The first of this week’s parties is thrown by Love Island star Jack Fincham.

Football, Bournemouth versus Arsenal is on BT Sport One at 7.30pm.

The FA Cup fourth-round match staged at the Vitality Stadium. Kick-off is at 8.