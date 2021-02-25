David Walliams breaks silence on Britain’s Got Talent cancellation

David Walliams jokes he will miss the money!

David Walliams, 49, appeared on Lorraine earlier today and revealed what he misses about Britain’s Got Talent after it was cancelled for 2021.

Lorraine Kelly asked: “There’s no Britain’s Got Talent, are you going to miss it? Are you going to miss your Simon?”

David joked: “I’m going to miss the money!”, before explaining that he understood why BGT was cancelled this year.

He continued: “We can’t do the show as normal because, if you think about it, if we have a dance group come on the show there’s like 50 people up there all sort of jumping up and down on each other, or like a massive choir or something.

“You’ll just have to have so many restrictions on who can come into the building, who can’t and who can be in contact with each other. I just think the show just wouldn’t be the show.”

David then joked about the need for an audience, saying: “I definitely need one, I’m a terrible show-off, but also we need the atmosphere in the room.

“When we tour the country doing auditions it’s like the circus has come to town. There’s an amazing atmosphere in the room with people being such a big part of the show.”

He concluded more positively, stating: “hopefully, we’ll be back bigger and better next year.”

David Walliams appeared on Lorraine earlier today in part to promote his brand new, completely free course writing course for 7-12 year olds called Mini Maestro:

Britain’s Got Talent 2021 was initially postponed at the turn of the year, with the hope that filming could get underway in the Summer, but has since been cancelled, with hopes that the show will return to our screens in 2022. So everyone will just have to wait for Britain’s Got Talent 2022…



Britain’s Got Talent 2021 has been officially cancelled, but check our TV Guide for all the latest shows to enjoy.