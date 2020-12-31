A Perfect Planet – guide to the new Sir David Attenborough series

New David Attenborough documentary series A Perfect Planet starts soon



A Perfect Planet is the BBC’s new five-part nature documentary series. The show will explore and explain the intricate systems which work together to make up planet Earth.

Sir David Attenborough returns to the BBC as the narrator. He will be accompanied by more of the BBC’s amazing nature footage. BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore has previously said the show uses “groundbreaking camera technology” to get us closer than ever to the world around us.

Here’s everything you need to know about A Perfect Planet…

When does A Perfect Planet start?

A Perfect Planet is comprised of five hour-long episodes. The first episode airs on BBC1 on Sunday, 3 January at 8pm. Episodes are broadcast weekly in the same slot on BBC1.

What is A Perfect Planet about?

The series is designed to explain how volcanoes, weather systems, ocean currents and more work together to allow life on Earth to flourish. Each episode will centre on one of these particular forces in particular.

The first episode of A Perfect Planet is all about volcanoes. It explores how volcanoes are responsible for life on earth, including how they made our atmosphere breathable and helped shape our oceans, too!

The BBC listing says the first episode is: “A look at how without volcanoes, there would be no life on Earth. Although destructive, magma from the planet’s molten core builds land, and mineral-rich ash from eruptions fertilises the surface.”

Animals set to feature in the episode include female land iguanas, a group of Galapagos “vampire finches”, and flocks of lesser flamingoes.

Is there a trailer?

Absolutely! The BBC recently released a trailer and it features some truly stunning footage.



The series starts on BBC1 on Sunday, 3 January at 8pm. For all the latest info and even more shows to enjoy, check out our TV guide.