TV Times Christmas bumper issue on sale date revealed!

Christmas is coming… which means it’s almost time for the 2020 TV Times Christmas sparkling double issue to hit the shops!

This year’s TV Times bumper issue will be on sale across the country from Tuesday 8th December 2020 (even earlier in some places!), with lots of cracking features on all the season’s biggest stars and shows, covering two weeks of festive TV.

Christmas TV this year will include a Call the Midwife Christmas special, a Doctor Who Christmas special, and a new Worzel Gummidge. On the comedy front there’s a Ghosts Christmas special, two episodes of Mrs Brown’s Boys, and a new Birds of a Feather to enjoy. Plus the return of The Vicar of Dibley!

There’s also a new Julia Donaldson story, Zog and the Flying Doctors, for everyone to settle down in front of.

[Here’s a preview of some of the top shows that will be on over Christmas]

