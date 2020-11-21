Coronation Street fans have been left confused by a scene between Summer Spellman and Todd Grimshaw...

Coronation Street fans were surprised to see Summer Spellman back on the cobbles last night, especially because she looked a little different to when she left.

The soap revealed last month that the role of Summer had been recast, with actress Harriet Bibby now playing Todd and Billy’s adoptive daughter after former actress Matilda Freeman left Coronation Street to pursue new roles.

As actress Harriet made her debut in Weatherfield last night, fans were pleased to see the character of Summer back after her trip to see her grandmother, Geraldine.

However, there was just one thing niggling viewers as Summer settled back in to life on the cobbles and that was her scene with Todd.

Double the confusion…

As Summer stepped out of her taxi, she was greeted by Paul, who was thrilled to see her.

But just moments later Summer came face-to-face with Todd, leaving her shocked.

The last time Summer saw Todd was when he walked out on her years ago, leaving their relationship fractured.

However, it wasn’t the tension between the characters that got fans talking.

It was actually the fact both roles had been recast recently, making the scenes between the two slightly confusing.

Viewers took to Twitter, joking about how the characters wouldn’t recognise one another seeing as they had both changed so much since they were last together…

While Summer wasn’t happy to see Todd, Paul soon came to the resuce and got the pair talking again.

Soon bridges were being built, and Billy couldn’t have been more grateful that Paul had helped smooth over the drama.

But with Todd already trying to make trouble between Billy and Paul, could Summer also soon find herself caught in the crossfire?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.