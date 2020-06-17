Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn lands new role in BBC1 drama

Katie has swapped Coronation Street for the Syndicate!

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn will be joining a BBC1 drama The Syndicate for its fourth series.

The actress, better known to Coronation Street fans as Sinead Tinker, left the cobbles earlier this year after her character lost her devastating battle with cancer.

Her first post-Coronation Street role will see Katie joining The Syndicate, after talking with series creator Kay Mellor.

A new role for Katie…

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Katie confessed she was “nervous” about meeting Kay.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to work with her.

“I was so nervous because I’d only played Sinead for seven years, but Kay was lovely and put me at ease.”

Katie will play a “rough around the edges” character in The Syndicate, which is very different to Sinead.

She didn’t say much about the role, but she teased: “The character is completely different to Sinead, which I love.

“She’s a single mum and she hasn’t got a lot of money.”

The Syndicate follows members of a betting syndicate, and takes place in different areas each series.

Season one was set in a Leeds supermarket, series two was a public hospital in Bradford, and the third was a stately home in Scarborough.

It’s not yet known where the fourth series will take place.

Another familiar face is also set to join The Syndicate

Katie isn’t the only former Coronation Street star who will be joining The Syndicate.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Kym Marsh will also have a role in the fourth series.

Kym played Michelle Connor for 13 years, but left in search of new roles.

Details about Kym’s character are yet to be confirmed, but with The Syndicate returning for the first time in five years, it looks like the fourth series is set to be a hit.

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.