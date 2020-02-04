Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon: Why Bethany and Daniel shouldn’t be together

'I do reckon that they are a good match - just not right now'

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has opened up about her character Bethany Platt, revealing she felt “nervous” about her growing close to widower Daniel and that the timing wasn’t right for them to have a relationship.

The popular star admitted that she feared a negative reaction to the soap’s storyline, which has seen Bethany fall for Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) following the tragic death of wife Sinead (Katie McGlynn).

A few months ago, viewers saw Sinead lose her battle with cervical cancer and Lucy admitted that ‘Rob and Katie had such a good connection’ on-screen.

Speaking to Inside Soap, Lucy said, “Daniel and Bethany have always been really good friends, and I do reckon that they are a good match – just not right now.

“If it was further down the line, then they would be good for each other. I was nervous about that, as Rob and Katie had such a good connection.”

She added, “I felt as if I had big shoes to fill, but Rob and I get on really well.”

Lucy Fallon has played Bethany Platt since 2015, and has been involved in a number of huge storylines during her time as the character.

But despite the intense nature of these storylines, Lucy has admitted that she doesn’t take any of it home and can “completely detach” herself from the dramatic themes.

Lucy revealed, “I don’t take it home with me, and I think my long drive helps, as I can put some music on. I get home, have tea, then either have a bath or go running to train for the London Marathon.

She added, “I have done a few hard-hitting storylines now, so I can become completely detached.”

After five years with Coronation Street, Lucy has filmed her final scenes on the soap ahead of Bethany Platt’s departure from the cobbles.

Confirming the news in January, Lucy took to Instagram to write an emotional post.

Her caption said, “I’m writing this with mascara all over my face and tears/snot dripping onto my clothes but that’s a wrap… on what has been the most incredible 5 years of my life. It’s so crazy to me that 5 years ago, I had just finished 6th form and had no idea what direction life was going to take me in.

“I never in a million years expected that I would be calling Gail platt a friend. But here we are… and I’m grateful for every single second of it. It’s such a cliche, but the platt family really are a second family to me.”

“And I will forever be in debt to them. They have taught me everything I know… who needs a degree and drama school when you have the PLATts???? To the cast, crew, and everyone in between, I will hold you all in my heart for the rest of my life. And to the viewers, thank you for the endless amount of support I have received over the years. And to you bethany… oh what fun we’ve had. But it’s not goodbye, just see ya later ♥️”