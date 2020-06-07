Geoff Metcalfe's evil ways come to light next week...

The true horror of what Yasmeen Metcalfe has been subjected to over recent months at the hands of evil husband Geoff will come to light in next week’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street fans have watched in horror over the last year as Geoff’s (Ian Bartholomew) coercive abuse towards Yasmeen (Shelley King) has grown more sickening by the week.

But while we know exactly what poor Yasmeen has been living with, most of her friends and family have no idea that Geoff is secretly harbouring a dark side.

The only two people who have seen Geoff’s true colours are Yasmeen’s granddaughter Alya, and her boyfriend, Ryan… and even they don’t know the full extent of what has been going on behind closed doors of number 6.

Ever since she attacked Geoff and stabbed him in the neck with a broken wine bottle in self defence, Yasmeen has been in prison and in denial about how much Geoff was controlling her every move.

But next week will see the scales finally fall from her eyes as she reveals to a sickened Alya exactly what Geoff has been subjecting her to.

As Yasmeen gets ready for her plea hearing, Alya is worried that her gran will tell the court that she is guilty of attempted murder and get herself thrown into jail.

However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Yasmeen when she finally tells Alya about some of the things that Geoff did to her, including cooking her pet chicken and making her eat it, and making her constantly clean.

But despite the fact Yasmeen is finally opening up about Geoff’s abuse, Alya is shocked to see the extent of his control when Yasmeen calls her just before her plea hearing to tell her she is worried about how Geoff will react if she pleads not guilty.

To Alya’s delight Yasmeen goes on to plead not guilty, but while Alya is thrilled about her gran moving in the right direction, Geoff is fuming when he hears.

But it’s not just Alya who sees Geoff for who he really is.

His daughter-in-law Sally is also seriously starting to doubt his innocence, so much so that he asks Tim to make his dad move out.

Tim is worried about how Geoff will react when he asks him to move back too number 6… but when Eileen also says she is questioning Geoff’s version of events Tim starts to wonder if Geoff has been faking his innocence all this time.

Is Geoff about to finally get his comeuppance?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.