Coronation Street star Kate Ford confirms Tracy will cheat on Steve… but who with?

The florist will welcome in 2020 with a bang!

Coronation Street actress Kate Ford has confirmed that her character, Tracy Barlow, will cheat on husband Steve over Christmas.

But the star has refused to reveal the identity of her alter-ego’s mystery lover.

Florist Tracy will stray after Steve tells her a pack of lies on New Year’s Eve, to avoid spending time with her. She drowns her sorrows in The Rover’s, and is mortified when she wakes up the following morning in someone else’s bed.

Says Ford: “Tracy is a very spur of the moment person, and while she loves Steve, their relationship hasn’t been great recently. It’s got a bit stale and boring, and the passion seems to have got lost in the domestics.

“The discovery that Emma is his daughter has put a strain on them. Tracy has been a bit jealous, although she’s trying harder now, so when she makes plans for New Year’s Eve then finds out Steve’s avoiding her, she’s just had enough. She’s angry, she starts drinking, and that’s when Tracy can be very impulsive.”

Asked if Tracy will feel guilty about her fling, she adds: “I think she regrets it, but she’s more bothered about keeping it quiet and making sure Steve doesn’t find out than she is about feeling guilty. Typical Tracy!”

Tracy sneaks back home following her philandering, but in her haste, she takes her lover’s jacket by mistake. Daughter Amy recognises it, and later uncovers her mum’s big secret. Will she spill the beans to her dad?

Meanwhile, Mary will also find out about the liaison, when Tracy confesses all to her. Will she end up blabbing over a Dubonnet?

It can’t be too long before Steve discovers the truth – this is soapland, after all. But will he be able to forgive and forget?

Says Ford: “He’s not going to be happy. After years of not wanting to be with Tracy they’re finally settled, then this. They want to give Amy a stable family, but this is Steve and Tracy, so they keep messing it up.

“I think at the back of her mind, Tracy always worries if Steve wants to be with her as much as she does with him, or if he’s just settled. This is going to force them to explore that, and work out if they do have a future together.”